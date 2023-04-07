Transhipment activity in Labuan on track with arrival of second ‘kumpit’

LABUAN (April 7): The second trip of non-convention ship (NCS), better known as “kumpit” from the southern Philippines province of Tawi-Tawi, arrived at the Labuan Liberty Wharf on Friday.

The wooden vessel will be loading a consignment of 175 tonnes or 7,000 bags of rice to the southern Philippines market.

Megah Port Management Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Idjal Tahir said the arrival of the second NCS is a testament that the transhipment activity on the island is on track.

“Being the port operator, Megah Port Management will continue to facilitate the movement and storage of the consignment before and after the loading process,” he told Bernama.

Idjal said a third trip from a large NCS from Tawi-Tawi is scheduled to call at the port early next week.

“The vessel will be loading the same consignment of rice with an increased volume of 250 tonnes or 10,000 bags.

“We must thank the authorities to help facilitate the movement of the transhipment activity thus far,” he said.

The first NCS from the province of Tawi-Tawi arrived at Labuan Port on Feb 27, 2023, and it officially revived transhipment activity between Labuan and the southern Philippines.

The vessel loaded a consignment of 125 tonnes of sugar and 112.5 tonnes of rice.

Labuan Chamber of Commerce (LCC) chairman Daniel Doughty said the repeat trip of NCS to Labuan port was evidence of the efficient services by the port operator.

“We are glad to note the transhipment activity is back on track after so many efforts from various parties, our chamber and the authorities.

“The revival of this transhipment shows that the foreign industry player has confidence in Labuan’s economy and standard operating procedures in conducting business,” he said.

Doughty said the authorities must work together with the industry players to help stimulate the island’s economy by facilitating business transactions.

The island’s economy has been feeling the pinch since barter trade activity between Labuan and southern Philippines was halted in 2016 after more than four decades in operation. – Bernama