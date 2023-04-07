Vin Diesel lookalike attracts customers at Ramadan bazaar

JOHOR BAHRU (April 7): A trader, who is a lookalike of Vin Diesel, the actor famous for the movie franchise ‘The Fast and Furious’ is attracting people to the Ramadan Bazaar in Jalan Padi Mahsuri, Bandar Baru Uda here.

The way he walks, with his bald head and sturdy built, from his car while carrying his wares for making Middle Eastern food, kunafa, Mohamed Ahmed Mahmoud Shokr, 39, could be mistaken as Dominic Toretto or Dom, a character in ‘The Fast and Furious’.

The Egyptian man, who is a single father, has been in the country for a year and this Ramadan is his first experience participating in the bazaar.

“I watched all ‘The Fast and Furious’ action movies and really admired the talent of the American actor, I didn’t expect people to see the look-alike between me and the actor, until my face went viral on social media.

“I’m grateful and happy because my look helps to promote my business too. The crowd that came to look at me also bought my kunafa, enabling me to make sales worth RM400 to RM600 of kunafa every day,” he told reporters when met at the bazaar, yesterday.

Mohamed Ahmed, who works as a kickboxing coach, said most of the customers who came to his stall were women and they also requested to take selfies with him. — Bernama