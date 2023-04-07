Work together for the good of all in Serian, says district council deputy chairman

KUCHING (April 7): The newly appointed Serian District Council (MDS) deputy chairman hopes to see improvements in social, economic and culture development, promotion of health and safe environment along with active involvement of all communities in the district.

Neuchlos Jub, who is also one of the councillors, said he was looking forward to working together with local representatives and authorities for the improvement of the district’s social, economic, and culture development.

He said by working together, it would help to implement high impact development projects and assist in planning sustainable development for Serian district.

“I also hope the promotion of safe and healthy environment to be improved in the district, not only in the town area but also in all villages in Serian,” said Neuchlos when contacted yesterday.

While envisioning the active involvement of the communities in the district, he was also looking forward to see how they (communities) would cooperate for their common interest.

“We, at the council, should be able to facilitate the initiatives,” he said.

As a councillor and a newly appointed deputy chairman, he hoped the new leadership would organise more events to attract more tourists to Serian with an aim to put its name out there.

“The tourism industry in Serian will help generate income for the council and also local businesses.

“I also want to emphasise on empowering the youth to contribute more to society by organising events and empowerment programmes to upskill the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in on Tuesday, which took place at the council’s headquarters saw 18 new faces among the 31 councillors appointed for the 2023-2025 term.

According to Neuchlos, the 31 councillors consist of 13 from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), six from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), eight from Parti Rakyat Sarawak, and four from Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the State Public Information Unit (Ukas), the swearing-in ceremony for MDS chairman and 31 councillors was officiated at by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Serian District Officer and MDS chairman Lim Hock Meng led the swearing-in ceremony, which was followed by the recitation of the Corruption Free Pledge.