Academic: Vital for Muslims to understand Al-Quran, not just read, memorise it

KUCHING (April 8): Muslims must understand the significance of the verses in the Holy Quran and apply the teachings into their daily practice, instead of just reading and memorising them, said Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

He acknowledges that this may be ‘a little difficult’ in that this Holy Book of Islam is in Arabic, the same as when the first ‘ayat’ (verse) was revealed to Prophet Muhammad P.B.U.H. more than 1,400 years ago.

“Not all Muslims come from Arabic background as they consist of people from various communities across the world where Arabic is not their primary language,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In this respect, he said the majority of Muslims all over the world would have been taught to read and recite the Arabic texts in the Quran from a young age.

“Despite such an early exposure, many Muslims still are struggling to understand the true meaning of the Holy Quran due to the complexity of the Arabic language.

“As such, many put their priority towards reading and memorising the verses without really understanding the true meaning and putting (the teachings from the Quran) into practice.

“It is not enough for us to just read and memorise the Quran without really understanding all the messages it covers and practising the teachings.

“The purpose of the Holy Quran is not for reading, memorisation or becoming a decorative item in the house or mosque. Its purpose is more than that. It is, and has always been, the duty of every Muslim to search for its true meaning and practise all the guidance and instructions in their daily lives,” he said.

According to Muzaffar, to understand the Holy Quran, a Muslim must undertake deep research and consult Muslim scholars who are experts in the Arabic language and the translation of the Quran.

“It is crucial to know that the life of a Muslim would become incomplete if he only reads or memorises the Holy Book without really understanding the true meaning of the verses and practising the teachings in his daily life,” he added.