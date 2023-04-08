Anwar denies negotiating with China over oil exploration area issue

KUALA LUMPUR (April 8): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today denied claims by the Opposition that the government had been negotiating with China over the ongoing issue involving Petronas’ exploration activity in the South China Sea during his official visit to the country recently.

The prime minister said such allegations were baseless, adding that Petronas continues to implement its exploration activities in the South China Sea.

“It just so happens that China is claiming that area of the sea. I replied to the Chinese leadership, I said we have to continue the project because it is in our area,” he said in his speech at the Federal Territories Nur Ramadan programme at the Ar-Rahah Mosque here today.

Anwar said since the area was in Malaysian territory, exploration activities will carry on.

“They (China) said they are also claiming the same. That’s alright but we will carry on. They (Opposition) however have twisted the matter by saying that I was negotiating because the (exploration) project was not happening,” he said.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was earlier reported to have criticised Anwar over what he claimed as issuing ‘careless’ remarks over the South China Sea issue.

Wisma Putra, in a statement today, also said that Malaysia will continue with the diplomatic approach in its engagements with other states including China in the common efforts to maintain the South China Sea as a sea of peace, stability and trade.

It said this was in line with the provisions of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), among others, dispute resolution by peaceful means and avoidance of the threat or use of force, as signed by ASEAN member states and China in 2002. – Bernama