Anwar says no conflict of interest in Najib’s royal pardon application, but nothing has commenced

SHAH ALAM (April 8): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that when it comes to Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s possible request for a royal pardon, there is no conflict of interest with Pakatan Harapan being part of the government.

However, the prime minister said the issue should not yet be debated as there has been no official process or papers on the matter except for Umno’s statement proposing the process.

“No need to debate in public. There is no question of conflict of interest,” Anwar told reporters after officiating the Kita Untuk Kita programme by Think City here.

“I’ve not seen the process or papers. It’s premature for me to comment as I’ve not seen anything, except for Umno’s resolution, and, parties individuals including those convicted have the right to appeal.

“I don’t want to preclude anyone for that matter,” he added. — Malay Mail

