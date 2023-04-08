Aspirasi’s fate hangs in the balance as ROS gathers clarification

KUCHING (April 8): The Registrar of Societies (ROS) have yet to decide on the fate of Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), said party president Lina Soo.

Soo said ROS is still going through the process of gathering clarification.

However, she believed that ROS would analyse and decide if either George Young Si Ricord Jr or John Lau’s election was constitutional.

“It is our contention that their faction is unconstitutional and illegal. In the meantime, our 2021-2026 committee is incumbent and still stands, so to speak. So for now, we just await ROS’ decision,” she said when asked on the latest developments in Aspirasi.

Two months ago, Soo claimed a coup d’etat had taken place in the party after a new faction took over its leadership on Feb 12.

According to her, the incident occurred during the party’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) when the faction declared a new president, treasurer-general and secretary-general.

During the AGM, despite having insufficient quorum, the members proceeded with the meeting and elected a new committee, she said.

“The meeting was not supposed to elect new committee, as the current committee which was elected on Oct 10, 2021 has a five-year term ending in 2026.”

On March 12, Soo said the party had sacked seven members – five full members and two approved members (members who had not paid their membership fee – for the coup d’etat and for failing to respond to a show case letter issued on Feb 15 despite being given 14 days to respond.

The seven axed members are Simon Tiong Ing Tung, Lau Pang Heng, Thomas Kiew Heng Yew, Josephine Lau Kiew Peng, Loh Wui Ping, George Young Si Ricord Jr and Andygie Gines.