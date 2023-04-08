BN, Umno want Sabah govt to be retained

PAPAR (April 8): Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) want the existence of the current Unity Government in the state of Sabah to remain until the next Sabah state election (PRN), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Umno president and BN chairman, said it was important to engage a close rapport within the Unity Government at the Federal and State level.

Therefore, a harmonious situation must prevail among the political parties in Sabah and the existing peace be maintained.

“That is our hope (Umno and BN), and that is what we signed with them, and that must be preserved. There are several approaches that are being looked at to find the best solution so that the existing government can be retained until the next state election,” he told reporters here on Saturday.

Earlier, Zahid attended the ‘Santunan Kasih Ramadan’ programme organised by the Sabah Rural and Regional Development Ministry at Kampung Benoni Mosque, here.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang and Sabah Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

Ahmad Zahid said the Unity Government secretariat at the Umno headquarters headed by Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and at the Sabah state level headed by Datuk Yakub Khan will play an important role to ensure the success of the prevailing situation.

“We (Unity Government secretariat) will carry out several coordinated measures to ensure the stability of the government and defend the status that exists in Sabah,” he said.

Zahid added that political stability was important to ensure the agenda of helping the people can become the main focus in the development of rural areas that need infrastructure development for the convenience of the public.

Early this year, Sabah BN chairman Datuk Bung Moktar Radin and Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal failed to topple the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government led by Hajiji.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the 20 parties under the unity government will be holding a special convention on May 14.

He said the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to make some announcements then.

“We are able and we intend to work with friendly political parties, especially within 20 different parties under the unity government,” he said.