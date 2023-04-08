Bomba rescue 2-metre long croc from fishing net in Lundu

KUCHING (April 8): A two-metre long crocodile was rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) at the Kampung Sungai Cina beach in Lundu after the reptile was tangled in a fishing net on Friday morning.

In a Facebook post, Bomba said they received a call at 8.28am informing them of the incident, after which a team of seven rescuers from the Lundu fire station were deployed to the scene with their Emergency Medical Rescue Services.

“Upon arriving, we saw the crocodile which was tangled up in a fishing net on the beach,” said Bomba operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Abdul Rahman Sabi.

He said the crocodile’s jaw was secured with ropes before the rescuers untangled the fishing net from its body.

After the reptile was secured, it was then moved to a pickup truck where it was transported to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks in Matang.

The operation ended at 10.30am.