Condition of Long Lama temporary clinic brought to PKR Sarawak’s attention

MIRI (April 8): The condition of the temporary clinic in Long Lama, Baram was one of the issues raised by its constituents to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak during their visit to the town last week, revealed the party’s chairman Roland Engan.

Roland, who led the visit, said the road to the clinic, for instance, required immediate repairs.

“The temporary clinic which is located at the community hall was one of the issues highlighted to us. We have taken note and will bring this to the federal government’s attention.

“We also visited the site of the Long Lama clinic, which was forced to close after it was declared unsafe by the Public Works Department in 2020,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

The Long Lama clinic was shut down in July 2020 due to soil erosion that caused structural damage to parts of the building. Following that, the clinic’s operations were moved to the Long Lama community hall.

Roland said that other issues raised included electricity and clean water supply to a few stalls operating under the Marudi District Council’s jurisdiction.

“We were told by the tenants that they are required to pay for their own installation and connection fees (for electricity and water),” he said.