Diving: Optimistic outlook for Sarawak in Sukma 2024

KUCHING (April 8): Sarawak should do well in the diving event at the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma), to be hosted by the state in July next year.

This observation is based on the excellent performance exhibited by the state’s young divers at many recent meets.

In March, the 11-member Sukma backup and development centre diving team bagged 19 gold and four silver medals from the Third Tirta Taruna 66 International Diving and Artistic Swimming Championships at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Another good outing was the 58th Milo-PRM Malaysia Invitational Age Group (MIAG) Championships at the National Aquatics Centre in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

The 14-member Sarawak team brought home 14 gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals from the tournament, which took place from Apr 1 to 3 – earning them the overall championship title.

The national diving squad finished second with eight gold, three silver and two bronze medals, while Singapore came third place after collecting four gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals.

The runners-up behind the Top 3 were Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Pahang.

Dayang Nursharzyra Awang Nasaruddin was Sarawak’s star performer as she collected three individual gold medals through the Girls Group A 1m Springboard, 3m Springboard and Platform categories.

The girl later bagged three more gold medals in the team events: Mixed 3m springboard Synchronised and Mixed Platform Synchronised with Awang Sharzan Nasrin Awang Nasaruddin, and Women’s 3m Springboard Synchronised with Nurul Farisya Alia Affendi.

Muhd Lutfir Rahman won two individual gold medals in the Boys B 1m Springboard and 3m Springboard, while those delivering a gold medal each were Elvis Priestly Clement (Boys A 1m Springboard), Jared Aiden (Boys B 3m Springboard) and Nurul Farisya (Girls B 1m Springboard).

Sarawak’s other gold medals were contributed from Men Open’s Platform (Jared-Elvis) and Women’s Platform Synchronised (Nurul Farisya-Elisha Rania).

The silver medals were brought in by Nurul Farisya (Girls B 3m Springboard), Muhd Lutfir (Boys B 3m Springboard), Dayang Nursharzyra-Trisya Ann Voon (Women’s Open Platform Synchronised), Nurul Farisya-Muhd Lutfir (Mixed 3m Springboard Synchronised), Dayang Nursharzyra-Trisya Ann Voon (Women’s Platform Synchronised), and Trisya Ann Voon-Brayden Wong June Siang (Mixed Platform Synchronised).

The bronze medals were gained from the Mixed Platform Synchronised, Women 3m Springboard, Boys C Platform, Open Mixed Platform Synchronised, Women Open 3m Springboard, Boys C 1m Springboard, and Boys C 3m Springboard.

Meanwhile, Sarawak’s national divers also delivered outstandingly, with national diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong Pamg splashing to gold in the Women Open Platform category, Kimberly Bong winning the Women Open 3m Springboard event, and Bertrand Rhodict excelled in Men’s Open Platform.

Enrique Maccartney brought home the bronze from the Men’s Open Platform category.

In charge of the Sarawak diving team were team manager Wesley Inyau Wella who is Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) sports development officer (diving) and head coach Shi Yang, who was assisted by Rosatimah Muhammad and Nur Hazzarina Jimie.