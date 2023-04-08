DPM Fadillah gives away bubur pedas to public during visit to surau in Samariang

KUCHING (April 8): Some 600 members of the public received ‘Bubur Pedas’ distributed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof during his visit to Surau Darul Falah at Kampung Semariang Baru Fasa 3 here today.

The hearty stew, a popular dish during the fasting month, was prepared by the village security and development committee (JKKK) of Kampung Semariang Baru Fasa 3.

Fadillah, who is Petra Jaya MP, arrived at the surau around 4pm, where he joined a congregation of 50 people in performing the Asar prayer.

The Bubur Pedas distribution took place after that.

In his remark, Ketua Kaum Dahlan Jeraie said the programme had always been carried out at the surau during Ramadan.

“This year, we have Bubur Pedas to be given away to members of the public. In previous years, we distributed ‘Bubur Lambuk’ and biryani.

“We hope that during this Ramadan, every one of us would be given the opportunity to receive and enjoy the generosity of other people,” he told reporters when met at the JKKK Kampung Semariang Baru Fasa 3 Bubur Pedas Programme 2023 today, where Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, who is Samariang assemblywoman, was also present.