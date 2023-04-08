Fadillah: Respect Umno’s right to seek royal pardon for Najib

KUCHING (April 8): Umno has the right to appeal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to consider granting royal pardon to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said that Umno’s request should be respected by all quarters as Najib was also the party’s former head.

“That (royal pardon) is Umno’s own effort, but the pardoning procedure will be different. People can apply for a royal pardon but the procedure is up to the legislation, on whether or not (Najib) gets the pardon.

“It is also within Umno’s right to do so as Najib was the party’s president, so we have to respect the decision,” he said when met by reporters after attending the Rewang Kampungku Lit Nextgen Petra Jaya programme at Surau Darul Ikhwan, Kampung Semerah Padi here today.

Fadillah also said that GPS also respects Umno’s decision to seek royal pardon for Najib, saying that he had done a lot in the nation’s development, including Sarawak.

“When I became the Works Minister, the Pan Borneo Project was based on his own wishes, and there were lots of infrastructure projects approved when he was the prime minister,” he added.

When asked on whether the decision to pardon Najib will bring in negative impact on the Unity Government, he said it is very unlikely as the government’s focus is on inclusivity and to create unity among Malaysians so that the country can get out of the political turmoil and focus on restoring the country’s economy.

Yesterday, the Umno Supreme Council appealed to the King to consider granting Najib a royal pardon.

In a statement, its secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the Supreme Council will seek an audience with the King to present a memorandum asking Najib to be pardoned, adding that the memorandum was handed to the top leadership by the 191 Umno divisions and was also signed by the Council.