Foreign Ministry: Malaysia committed to protect its maritime areas in South China Sea

KUALA LUMPUR (April 8): The Malaysian government is firmly committed to protecting the country’s sovereignty, sovereign rights and interests in its maritime areas in the South China Sea as depicted by its 1979 Map.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement today said Malaysia’s position on the South China Sea is consistent and remained unchanged.

“Malaysia firmly holds the view that matters relating to the South China Sea must be resolved peacefully and constructively, in accordance with the universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS),” the ministry said.

The ministry said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim used the term ‘negotiation’ during the Prime Minister’s Question Time at Parliament on April 4 to mean that issues relating to the South China Sea should be discussed in a peaceful manner.

It said he meant that discussions on the South China Sea should be held on existing platforms and through diplomatic channels to avoid disputes and the use of force.

“In our common efforts to maintain the South China Sea as a sea of peace, stability and trade, it is therefore within this context that Malaysia will continue the diplomatic approach in our engagements with other States, including China,” it said.

The ministry said this is in line with the provisions of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) ass signed by Asean Member States and China in 2002.

It said this is the same approach taken during ongoing negotiations between Asean Member States and China to conclude the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

“Asean Member States and China are committed to the negotiations towards a Code of Conduct that is in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS,” it said. – Malay Mail