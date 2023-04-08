FSJA distributes 350 packets of bubur lambuk, 50 food baskets to the needy

MIRI (April 8): The Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA) on Friday distributed 350 packets of bubur lambuk and 50 packs of food baskets at Dewan Masjid An-Nur, Kampung Pujut Tanjung Batu here.

FSJA president Andy Jong said this was the first of three locations in Miri, with the second location being Dewan JKKK Kampung Pulau Melayu on April 9 and the third location being Dewan Perpaduan, Piasau Jaya 1 on April 14.

“The distribution of bubur lambuk and food baskets is part of FSJA’s statewide ‘Bubur Lambuk dan Sumbangsih Ramadan Media Sarawak’ programme.

“The programme was first launched in Kuching on March 25 and we will continuously distribute bubur lambuk and food baskets to families in need in Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Bintulu and Lawas,” he said.

He said for Miri, the association has estimated that a total of 1,050 packets of porridge and 150 food baskets will be given out for the three locations.

“We want to reach out to those in need of help and at the same time, rope in members of the public to do good deeds,” he said.

Jong also thanked the programme’s sponsors, Liansin Trading and Tong Seng Huat Rice Trading Sdn Bhd for supporting it.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin graced the distribution today and lauded the meaningful programme.

Also present were Tong Seng Huat Rice Trading Sdn Bhd’s head of human resources and administration Kamarolzeman Mohamad Mustapha and its Miri branch head of sales and marketing Bong Chin Huei; Northern Sarawak Journalists Association president Chai Chon Chin; Kampung Pujut Tanjung Batu’s Neighbourhood Committee chairman Ishak Baijuri; and Masjid An-Nur management committee chairman Amli Haji Talip.