Go for anti-rabies vaccination when available, Temenggong Lau urges Sibu dog owners

SIBU (April 8): Dog owners are encouraged to bring their pets for anti-rabies vaccination for the sake of public security, said Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

The Sibu Chinese Community Leaders’ Association chairman said they should not miss the chance if such programmes, which are free, are carried out.

“For the sake of public safety, get your dogs vaccinated,” he said after witnessing an anti-rabies vaccination drive held at Taman Pulau Li Hua here today.

The event, which was organised by the Sibu Chinese Community Leaders’ Association, was held in collaboration with the Sibu Veterinary Department.

The team will move to the Cheng Uong Methodist Church in Sungai Sadit on April 15 for its second series, while the third series will be held at the Logos Methodist Church at Jalan Tong Sang on April 29.

The fourth and fifth series will be held at Lake Garden in Permai on May 6 and in front of CCK Local at Jalan Ling Kai Cheng on May 20 respectively.

Lau said it was inconvenient for the veterinary team to go from house to house to conduct the vaccination, thus it was for the better if dog owners bring their pets to the designated locations for easy monitoring.

“Dog owners who don’t stay in the designated places can also bring their dogs there as transportation nowadays is very convenient and all places are within reaching distance.

“I hope dog owners will cooperate in these areas to create a safer society, as rabies still poses a grave danger to human beings and all efforts must be made to eradicate it. Rabies cases are still being detected and there should not be any complacency for these cases – which is why it is paramount to keep your dogs vaccinated against rabies,” he said.