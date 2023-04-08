In wake of Sibu’s freak storm, SDDMC urged to better mobilise agencies to assist victims

SIBU (April 8): Sibu MP Oscar Ling has called on the Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) to strengthen its mobilisation of government agencies to assist victims of the recent freak storm.

Ling said based on feedback received from victims, the mobilisation of government agencies is still lacking where until now, the list of victims has yet to be made available.

He also believed the army and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) should also be mobilised.

“The feedback from the ground is a lot of victims claimed that until now, they don’t have any government agencies approaching them to give help. So, they are still waiting but nobody came to them to render assistance.

“From my observations, since day one of the storm, I think the mobilisation of government agencies is very lacking and not many agencies are involved in this disaster relief effort. We only see the police, Bomba (Fire and Rescue Department), APM (Civil Defence Force). I think SDDMC did not even mobilise Rela and the army to come and help,” he lamented.

Ling said that even on the second day of the storm, SDDMC did not mobilise Rela or the army to help out with the disaster.

“We don’t see a lot of government agencies on the ground really going house to house to assess the damages. I hope SDDMC reviews their actions and improves in the future because a lot of victims, until now, are still waiting (for assistance) but they don’t know where to call for help.

“They are still waiting hopefully that the government will come to help but they don’t see any government agencies coming – even the Welfare Department, they are still waiting for them to come. Anyway, I hope SDDMC improves on this,” he said.

Ling was speaking to reporters after his food subsidy programme at MDS Mart, Jalan Kampung Hilir here today.

When asked to elaborate on what he meant by providing assistance to victims, Ling said this included the clearing of debris and registering of victims by the government agencies.

“The clearing of debris – I found out a lot of NGOs are involved but we don’t see all the government agencies coming out. Maybe they were not informed by SDDMC, so many agencies don’t know what to do at the time.

“I think SDDMC needs to be more proactive in getting all government agencies involved to help clear the debris or even going house to house to check what is happening and how to register the victims.

“Until now, I think the list of victims has yet to be made available – they are still compiling it. I think we cannot afford to wait and should mobilise people to go on the ground, house to house, to check on what is happening and not wait for victims to do their own report,” he said.

On a related matter, Ling expressed his regrets that he was not invited to the recent SDDMC meeting despite his party, Democratic Action Party, being in the unity government.

He said attending such a meeting was important for them to gain first-hand knowledge of what is going on the ground and what is SDDMC’s subsequent action.

“I hope in the coming SDDMC meeting, we are invited so we can also get involved – contribute ideas and input to the committee,” he said.