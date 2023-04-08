Kek Lapis Sarawak demand rises as Hari Raya inches closer

KUCHING (April 8): There is a rising demand for Kek Lapis Sarawak with the upcoming Hari Raya celebration just around the corner.

Nur Shafina Abdul Razak, 18, said the shop she works at has been receiving more orders as Hari Raya inches closer.

Despite the slight increase of prices due to the rising cost of ingredients, it has not deterred people from putting in an order.

“We sell over 50 loaves of cakes daily, and this goes up during weekends. We offer 40 varieties of Kek Lapis to choose from,” she said while adding that the shop also receives orders from outside Kuching.

The shop was previously located at Kampung Gersik, but moved to its new location at Kuching Waterfront two years ago.

Meanwhile, an online based baker Chai Lee Chin who has a shop at Satok area here said her sales have increased this Raya season as the majority of customers are return customers from last year.

“We have received high volume of orders as our returning customers know and like the taste of our cakes, and they have also recommended us to their friends and families.

“Even though we don’t have a large number of customers, each individual order comes in a large quantity,” she said, adding that she has attended halal certification courses and is in the midst of obtaining her certification.

“Despite being a Chinese seller, my customers have known me for six years as I have been selling other cakes before started selling Kek Lapis for the third year this year,” she said.

She makes around eight tins of eight by eight inches cakes per day, specialising in Roselle flavoured cakes with her latest creation of Kek Lapis roll.

Her team usually bakes from 8am to 3pm and delivers the cakes after 3pm but for Hari Raya, the orders are baked from 8am to 6pm due to the large number of orders received.

For Mohd Farizan Faizal, 23, Kek Lapis sales have been slowly increasing after the first week of Ramadan.

“We sell over 20 loaves of cakes a day. Our customers include tourists who come to visit the Waterfront area,” said Mohd Farizan who helps his mum sell the cakes while selling his own ‘gambir’ products.

The cakes are homemade by his mother who has been making Kek Lapis for over 10 years.

Kek Lapis Sarawak is deemed as a must-have item to serve during Hari Raya open house. Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on April 22 this year.