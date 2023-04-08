Saturday, April 8
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Landslide damages wall of longhouse in Engkilili

Landslide damages wall of longhouse in Engkilili

0
By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

An APM photo showing the section of the longhouse’s wall that was damaged by the landslide.

KUCHING (April 8): Residents of Rumah Alex longhouse in Skandis, Ulu Lemanak, Engkilili have been told to be on alert after a section of their longhouse’s wall got destroyed by a landslide today.

According to the Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement, the landslide was due to continuous rain in the area. No casualties were reported from the incident.

Personnel from the Sri Aman APM were mobilised to the longhouse to evaluate and monitor the situation, and have determined that the area was still safe as only a small section of the longhouse wall was affected.

The longhouse folks were, however, advised to be on alert and immediately contact the authorities if there are any recurring incidents.

Recommended Posts