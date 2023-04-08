Lawas family makes bookings early to avoid repeat of last year

KUCHING (April 8): Early bookings of cakes, biscuits, and Hari Raya clothes for a family of seven from Lawas is a must this time lest they would in for a mad dash as was the case last year when Hari Raya was announced at the last minute.

Dayang Rafini Durahman and her family who live in Sundar, Lawas, said they have prepared extra early this year to ensure everything is ready and in place when the day comes.

“Our clothes for Hari Raya, cakes, and biscuits have been ordered in advance,” said Dayang Rafini.

She, however, said they would celebrate in moderation as one of her children will not be home that day because he would still be in Johor for the Royal Malaysian Navy training.

Her husband, Samra Narudin, said the post-pandemic phase has affected them financially, especially for those in Lawas, where prices of goods were high.

“The increase in price of goods such as wet goods has a big impact on us. These items are greatly needed during Hari Raya and whether we like it (increase of price) or not, we still have to buy them even at a high price,” Samra lamented.

His daughter, Erashafiera Shamimi, who lives in Matang here with her husband, concurred with her father. She said the prices of goods have a huge effect on everyone, especially during the festive season.

“We need to be wise and prudent in our spending. So far, my husband and I are not really affected by the increase, but my family in Lawas is really affected by it,” she said.

She also said to avoid last minute Hari Raya announcement, she had bought her flight ticket to Lawas two days prior.