Limbang’s collection, processing and packaging centre ready for operation

MIRI (April 8): The construction of a collection, processing and packaging centre (CPPC) in Limbang at a cost of RM5 million has been completed, the first of such centre built in the state, says Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

CPPC is a facility set up by the state government to assist farmers to market their produce.

“This facility processes and markets all agricultural produce of our farmers,” he told reporters during a visit to the CPPC at Jalan Kubong, yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman, said that the centre, which was built by the Public Works Department (JKR) would be handed over to the Agriculture Department sometime this month.

He said the centre was supposedly completed in Nov 2021 but was delayed due to many factors including the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This centre is the first one completed in the state,” he said, and hoped that other CPPCs such as in Lawas and Betong would be completed soonest.