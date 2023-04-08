Living a life that matters

“EVERYONE must leave something behind when he dies, my grandfather said.”

These words were written by famous writer Ray Bradbury exactly 60 years ago today, in 1953, when he wrote ‘Fahrenheit 451’ – his classic work of the bleak dystopian future about censorship.

Today its message has grown more relevant than ever before.

He had then continued with these words: “It doesn’t matter what you do, he said, so long as you change something from the way it was before you touched it into something that’s like you after you take your hands away.

“A child or a book or a painting or a house or a wall built or a pair of shoes made. Or a garden planted. Something your hand touched some way so your soul has somewhere to go when you die, and when people look at that tree or that flower you planted, you’re there.

“The difference between the man who just cuts lawns and a real gardener is in the touching, he said. The lawn-cutter might just as well not have been there at all; the gardener will be there a lifetime.”

I remember my grandfather, Ong Kwan Hin, for many things.

He had been a most imposing figure, much more than my dad if truth be told. He was a stern and upright person, and was well-dressed with impeccable manners.

As young boys growing up, we had all felt a certain fear and apprehension of doing anything to attract his ire or his dissatisfaction. He was rather regimental in his daily routine and had fixed schedules and things to do throughout the day – from his taking the daily taxi-ride, by Hiap Guan Hin Taxi Co from Ewe Hai Street, from home to his office at No 59 Main Bazaar in Kuching, where he transacted his businesses encompassing the Sarawak Buddhist Association, Kuching Hokkien Association, and Chinese Chamber of Commerce, and at the same time, doing insurance agency business for Lloyds of London and Great Eastern Life of Singapore.

During his spare time, he would look after his stable of horses while being the chairman of the Sarawak Turf Club.

He also presided over the Hun Nam Siang Tng Benevolent Society and many Buddhist/Taoist temples.

At home, he surveyed his four-acre orchard consisting of fruit trees, a poultry farm, fish ponds, orchid garden and a homestead where five of his children and their families resided. He loved entertaining and would, on occasions like birthdays and religious festivals, invite family and distinguished friends – from the Governor and his entourage to heads of the then-colonial civil service and local community leaders – to grand scrumptious parties, which lasted days.

During such functions, no expense would be spared to ensure an endless stream of delectable foods – from roasted suckling pigs to shark fins (long before the days they were politically incorrect) to exotic dishes, satays and barbecued meats, seafood and exotic fruits.

Alcoholic drinks including champagne would flow from open bars set up by jockeys and stable-hands from the Sarawak Turf Club.

Such parties would almost always end with exuberant fireworks and firecrackers with dancing to live-band music well past midnight. As the nearest neighbour would only be the Sarawak Club members just uphill about 150 metres away, or my granduncle Ong Hap Leong (aka ‘Happy’) down the road – the noise and general hullabaloo would not disturb any other persons of interest.

Grandpa Ong was a rather sombre and serious man. Despite his love for parties, the horses, good food and the finer things of life, I did not know him to be much of a bon-vivant.

He was a non-smoker, only a social drinker; he did not bet on the horses; neither was he a ladykiller nor had taken part in active politics.

However, he was very well-read and kept himself up-to-date on world and current affairs and could sit all day and night just reading, listening and later, watching the news.

He was a man of fixed routines, a creature of habits, and would do only certain things at certain times of the day, week, month or season. Like clockwork, Grandpa Ong would dress up and go to his office at a certain time, return home at a certain time and then read his papers, listen to the news, partake of his meals and go to bed at fixed scheduled times.

He would only receive visitors on appointments and preferred not to be disturbed if he could help it.

It somewhat bemuses me that in my creeping old age, I am beginning to look most favourably on his habits nowadays as well.

I believe that Grandpa Ong (1896-1982) who had lived a full and long life till 86, made his humble contribution to our community at large in various small ways – just by diligently performing his many routine duties, while he had headed the various societies and organisations and the benevolent groups that were under their ambit.

Today, all that is left to remind the younger and new generations what Grandpa Ong had done is what has been written about it in the books, journals, reports and the few fading black and white photographs still left hanging on the walls of these organisations (if they hadn’t been taken down or were never replaced after relocations or renovations).

Only his Chinese Kapitan status and a road named after him survive to this day.

Today, in a world very much different from what it used to be before the age of television, before mass communication and before the Internet, and most impactfully before social media and the age of digital devices, we are all caught up with a fast moving (blink and you’d miss it!) era of disposables, rapid-replacing technology, split-second attention and momentary interest of any object or subject matter.

Take for instance, just some of the recent fast replacement of certain technology and inventions, it took several decades for the shellac record to be replaced by vinyl; then a few less decades for vinyl to be replaced by the CD, and now, online streaming is the dominant force — but what’s next?

One can only wonder.

No matter how fast or how effective or dominant a technology, method, system or way of life becomes, we remain as humans today as we have been since the dawn of time.

We all still have the same hopes and dreams, the same desires, and we all seek the same successes, satisfactions, the longing for love, and the search for personal achievement and acknowledgement.

We all want to live a life that matters, no matter how deeply hidden or tucked away our desire not to stand out or be ostentatious or to be fussed over. At the end of it all, we want to be able to go to our graves with a brave thought in mind, that we have given it our best shot.

Mostly, we are not too bothered how, or if we would even, be remembered for anything at all, although it would help if you had been blessed to have someone who would live on and continue your name after you.

Always choose to heal and not to hurt, to forgive not to despise, to persevere not to quit, to smile not to frown, and to love not to hate. At the end of life, what really matters is not what we bought, but what we built; not what we got, but what we shared; not our competence but our character; and not our success but our significance.

Live a life that matters, live a life that cares.

Wouldn’t it be nice if someone whose path had crossed with yours during your lifetime had a smile or a sigh on his breath as and when he/she thought of you after you’re gone – for either something you had said in passing; a little thoughtful thing you did; or just a small memory of a time you had spent together?

That, my friends, for most of us, would be good enough a memory. After all, so long as there is a memory left of you, you would never truly be gone, would you?

Take care, God Bless and for those celebrating, a Happy Easter Sunday to you all tomorrow!