Piasau centre another place to give away unused items

MIRI (April 8): Mirians are encouraged to give away their unused items such as clothing, old furniture pieces, broken electrical appliances and books, as a viable way to manage waste.

In making this call, Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii says the people can send these items to the Tzu Chi Recycle Centre at Piasau Industrial area here.

According to him, the Miri City Council (MCC) has been working closely with the centre for many years in advocating and promoting recycling to Mirians.

“Today is the soft launch of another recycle centre for Tzu Chi Miri (in Piasau).

“Tzu Chi is very active in (tackling) environmental issues, and one of its main activities is recycling.

“The MCC has been working closely with Tzu Chi, and we allow them to use this land for the construction of this new collection centre,” said Yii in a brief remark during a visit to the new recycle centre near here yesterday.

Commencing operations last December, the center in Piasau is open every Tuesday and Friday, from 9am to 11am daily.

Adding on, Yii called upon fellow Mirians to make full use of the centre by sending their unused items or recyclable waste such as plastics, papers, books, old computers, electrical appliances, clothing as well as old furniture pieces.

“These items can be donated to those who are in need,” he said.

Meanwhile, Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, who was also present at the launch, observed that the collection centre lacked young volunteers.

“The majority of the volunteers at the centre are the senior citizens, some of whom are retirees.

“We need more young people to volunteer at this centre. Apart from instilling in our younger generation the spirit of volunteerism, we also can cultivate in them good recycling habits,” he said.

Tzu Chi Recycle Centre Piasau’s person-in-charge Dennis Yee was also present.