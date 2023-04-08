PKR S’wak calls on state govt to elevate Baram, Lawas to divisions

MIRI (April 8): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman Roland Engan today called on the state government to elevate some areas in the state to division status to accelerate development, especially in rural areas.

He said that Section 3 of the Administrative Areas Ordinance 2000 stipulates clearly the Sarawak Cabinet’s power and jurisdiction to declare or divide the state of Sarawak, or any part of the state, into divisions, districts or sub-districts.

“In response to a statement made by Senator Abun Sui Anyit on Friday, I would like the rakyat to know that the power to declare any area as (a) division, district or sub-district in Sarawak lies in the hands of the Sarawak Cabinet.

“Therefore, to enable proper coordination and upgrade the administration of all areas in Sarawak as well as development of rural areas like Belaga, Murum, Telang Usan, Mulu and Ba Kelalan, that power must be exercised to declare Belaga as the 13th division, Baram (14th) and Lawas (15th),” he said in a statement.

Abun Sui on Friday had called on the Premier of Sarawak’s office to expedite the upgrading of Belaga as the 13th division in the state, saying that with the development of Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara, it was timely for Belaga to be elevated to a division.