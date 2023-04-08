Putrajaya hasn’t compromised with Beijing over Petronas’ exploration, Anwar tells Muhyiddin

SHAH ALAM (April 8): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that the federal government has not compromised on state oil and gas firm Petronas’ exploration works in the waters of South China Sea.

Following backlash from Perikatan Nasional’s Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the prime minister said Beijing acknowledges the overlapping claims between the two countries but has not blocked Petronas from undertaking its work.

“He didn’t listen to my statement. I said that we will continue with Petronas’ exploration work, there was absolutely no talk of compromise,” he told reporters, referring to Muhyiddin.

“I have conveyed the matter to China’s leaders which he didn’t do previously. China said it is overlapping but they are not stopping us from our work,” he added after officiating the Kita Untuk Kita programme by Think City here. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME