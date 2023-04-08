RM63.75 mln Raya aid for Risda smallholders

PAPAR (April 8): The government will channel RM63.75 million in Aidilfitri Special Financial Assistance (BKKA) to 318,642 rubber smallholders from the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA), Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

The Rural and Regional Development Minister said with the assistance channeled through the Rural and Regional Development Ministry and RISDA, each smallholder will receive RM200 in BKKA assistance.

He said it was aimed at easing the financial burden and providing cheer to rubber smallholders to meet their needs in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiliftiri celebration.

Ahmad Zahid the money will be credited directly into recipients’ bank accounts immediately after his announcement.

“The BKKA channeled is an additional initiative through the 2023 Budget announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim involving a total of 850,000 rubber smallholders, paddy farmers and fishermen,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid this in his speech when officiating the 2023 Sabah Santunan Kasih Ramadan programme at the As Salam Mosque in Kampung Benoni here on Saturday.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang, and Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

Meanwhile, a media statement provided at the event stated that the BKKA recipients will be from among those who received the 2022 Monsoon Season Aid (BMT) aid.

“BKKA is targeted at rubber smallholders who have plots under 2.5 hectares. Aid applicants can check the payment status through the bmt.risda.gov.my website,” the statement read.-Bernama