Sabah’s non-revenue water rate at 60 per cent

KOTA KINABALU (April 8): The Water Department is facing many challenges as it strives to meet the demands of consumers and address the water supply problem in the state.

Among the challenges is the issue of non-revenue water (NRW) which is now at 60 per cent, said Deputy Chief Minister cum Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

Speaking to reporters after breaking fast and presenting alms to residents of Rumah Anak Yatim As-Sakinah here on Friday, Shahelmey disclosed that most of the NRW cases involved water theft.

“We are monitoring the situation and taking the necessary enforcement measures against water theft cases but because of the manpower shortage in the Water Department, we face challenges in effectively carrying out the enforcement operations,” he said.

Measures to be put in place includes preventing future cases of water theft, he said pointing out that while reducing NRW, the department would at the same time, be able to identify areas that are facing low water pressure and implement the necessary action to rectify the problem.

He also said that to reduce the incidents of water theft, a committee is looking at measures to prevent this with more stringent enforcement as well as coming up with a mechanism that would address the problem.

At the same time, the demand for water surpasses the supply available, Shahelmey said and stressed the need for integrated effort or mechanism to resolve the NRW issue.

According to him, the Water Department is working towards reducing the NRW from the current 60 per cent to a lower figure.

“If we are successful in doing this by the end of the year, consumers will be able to enjoy better water supply,” he said.