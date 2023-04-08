Sibu storm: Disburse funds for schools’ repair works, MP tells S’wak Education Dept

SIBU (April 8): Sibu MP Oscar Ling urges the Sarawak Education Department to speed up the channelling of funds for repair works to schools recently affected by the raging thunderstorm.

Ling said he was made to understand that the Sibu District Education Office (PPD) had already submitted the requests for assistance from the affected schools to Sarawak Education Department in Kuching.

He said this to reporters when met during the distribution of food aid – a food subsidy programme under his initiatives at MDS Mart, Jalan Kampung Hilir here today.

“According to PPD Sibu, the four schools identified are SMK Tung Hua, SMK Bandar Sibu, SMK Rosli Dhoby and SK Abang Ali.

“SMK Tung Hua and SMK Bandar Sibu suffered major structural damage and I have looked at the photos. Definitely, they need help for repair works to be carried out.

“I urge the Sarawak Education Department to process the application quickly and channel the funds to the schools mentioned for immediate repair works,” said Ling.

On another related matter, Ling informed that his service centre will be conducting a registration drive for the disbursement of aid for storm victims in his parliamentary constituency.

He urged the victims to bring along their identity cards and photos of their houses or property damage for verification purposes to his office from April 10 (Monday) to April 14 (Friday) at 8am onwards.

He explained that the amount of assistance will depend on the severity of the damage with a maximum aid of RM1,000 to be given out.

“The maximum RM1,000 is for severe damage such as the condition where the whole roof was blown off. For minor damage, the amount varies and recipients will be given assistance accordingly,” he said.

While citing that the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will also provide financial assistance for the victims, Ling advised the applicants to take photographs of the property damage prior to repair works.

“You need to take photos of the damages before the repair work is done because if government agencies come in to give help, they will go according to the evidence,” he explained.

“Also, they will go from one house to the next to assess the damage, and therefore, you will have to provide photos or report to the relevant authority.

“A lot of victims are still waiting and don’t know what to do. The government agencies should be on the ground, to help and guide these victims on how to lodge a report and ask for assistance,” he said.