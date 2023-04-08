SPPA distributes ‘bubur lambuk’ to Demak Laut community

KUCHING (April 8): The Sarawak Press Photographers Association (SPPA) on Friday distributed 400 bubur lambuk to the community at Kampung Bako Hulu and 200 to Medan Hamidah folks in Demak Laut.

According to the association’s deputy chairman Chimon Upon, the distribution was held at the Kampung Bako Hulu Mosque and Surau Nur Addin.

This is part of the association’s corporate social responsibility and SPPA collaborated with the Village Security and Development Committee of both areas.

Also present was SPPA secretary Muhammad Rais Sanusi and the association’s members.

SPPA has previously collaborated with the Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association and Liansin Trading to distribute bubur lambuk at the Darul Hana Mosque in Petra Jaya, which was officiated by Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.