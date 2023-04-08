St Joseph’s Private School wins Vietnam International Choir Competition

KUCHING (April 8): The Chamber Choir of St Joseph’s Private Secondary School has made Sarawak proud once again after winning at an international choir competition in Vietnam.

A statement from the school said the choir of 20 students with two alumni members and led by its conductor teacher Benedict Lo Jin Chi, emerged champion in the 7th Vietnam International Choir Competition held in Hoi An, Vietnam from April 3 to 5.

“With a repertoire of local Sarawakian and Malaysian songs including other songs from around the world, the choir was announced winner of the Category G3 Youth Choirs of Mixed Voices while winning a Gold Diploma V.

“This win is the culmination of many months of hard work as the choir honed their craft and voices in preparation for this competition. This was the first time most of the choir members took part in an international competition,” it said.

Lo said that it was an exciting and challenging journey, and is proud of how the students managed to do it all as a team, learning what it means to work, laugh and cry together.

He added that the discipline and passion gained through choral singing is a wonderful means for youth development and is grateful to be part of the process.

“One of the students said his efforts in preparing for the competition made him see that everything requires hard work and nothing comes for free.

“Many others also expressed their gratitude for their parents’ support, recognising everyone who helped to make this happen.

“In thanking the school, the students also expressed gratitude to choir teacher assistant Tiffany Jane, and Vivien Ng who accompanied the team to Vietnam,” Lo said.

After the competition, the choir went on to Da Nang to do their bit for the local community there by singing at an old-folk home managed by the Sisters of St Paul.

The choir had just returned home to Kuching today.