Three ‘sick’ hospital and clinic projects in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 8): Three of the 12 “sick” hospital and clinic development projects in the country are in Sabah.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the three projects are Hospital Beaufort which was delayed by 553 days, Sikuati Health Clinic by 271 days, and Hospital Papar by 89 days.

She explained that there are various factors that contribute to the delays, and in the case of Hospital Papar, this includes the Covid-19 pandemic, lack of building materials as well as complications from the contractors’ side.

Speaking during a visit to the new Hospital Papar extension site on Saturday, she said the additional building is expected to be completed by the end of this year and operational by March next year.

The RM98.5 million project under the Ministry, which was delayed by three months, is only 62 per cent complete out of their 70 percent target.

Initiated on 23 May 2017, the construction of the new building could not be carried out for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are hoping there will be further developments by May this year as the contractors are expected to fully establish the extension site’s mechanical and electrical systems (M&E) by then.

“As for the matter of staffing, we have already planned and studied the number of staff required at the building and hopefully it will be sufficient when it starts operating.

“Around 100,000 people in Papar are expected to benefit from this project. We will continue to conduct meetings and surveys to expedite its completion,” Zaliha told reporters during the visit.

First announced in 2013 by former Deputy Health Minister Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid, the upgrading project was put forward to cater to the needs of people in the Papar district.

The new building will see new pediatric, women and men wards and an additional 84 beds which will increase the total number of beds in the hospital to 161.

The hospital will also be better equipped with emergency and trauma services, X-ray facilities, a satellite pharmacy, an operating room and other related services.

Also present during Zaliha’s visit were Papar Member of Parliament Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Sabah Community Development and Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib and Sabah Health Director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin.