5,000 bubur pedas packs distributed at Gerak Rahmah Programme in Sibu

SIBU (April 9): A total of 5,000 packets of bubur pedas were distributed to the public during the Gerak Rahmah Programme held at Dataran Tunku Haji Bujang phase 1 here yesterday.

Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the ‘Segulai Sejalai Bubur Pedas’ programme was organised by the Ministry of National Unity.

“The programme is good in instilling good values among the people,” said Aaron when officiating at the porridge distribution yesterday.

He added that various agencies were also involved in making the programme a success. They included the police, Resident Office, and NGOs.

“This is the second venue of the porridge distribution programme organised by the ministry, after the first one in Kuching. The response here (Sibu) is overwhelming,” he said.

The Ministry of Unity has also successfully implemented the Gerak Rahmah Programme, namely, ‘Jom Sihat’ on Feb 25 and ‘Jom Ronda’ on March 17, simultaneously throughout the country.

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, state director of the Department of National Unity and National Integration Dirwana Azool and Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng were among those present at the event.