Dr Yii hopes to set framework for devolution of healthcare powers to S’wak as special advisor

KUCHING (April 9): Dr Kelvin Yii, who was recently appointed as a special advisor to the Health Minister, aspires to look into healthcare reforms including setting the foundation and framework for the devolution of healthcare powers to Sarawak.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker said this was an area in Sarawak he would be aiming to help in to complement the health minister and deputy minister’s roles.

“One of the areas in Sarawak I’m looking to help complement the Health Minister and deputy minister is looking at some needed rural healthcare reforms, including setting the foundation and framework for the devolution of powers of healthcare to Sarawak,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post here today.

The Bandar Kuching MP was prompted for comments on his recent appointment, which he had announced on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Dr Yii said his appointment as a special advisor comes into immediate effect, and his main role will be to advise the Health Minister on healthcare policy matters and policy directions in the Health Ministry.

“This includes healthcare bills to be tabled in Parliament, as well as the needed healthcare reforms as a whole.

“This is on top of adding value in the upcoming Health White Paper scheduled to be tabled in the next Parliamentary session,” he said.

Dr Yii added that Dr Helmy Yahya Mydin, a medical specialist based in Kuala Lumpur, was the other special advisor appointed.

“Both of us will complement the works of the minister and ministry,” he said.