Fahmi denies PKR Santubong chief Ahmad Nazib appointed new J-KOM S’wak director

KUCHING (April 9): Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzi has denied that PKR Santubong division chief Ahmad Nazib Johari has been appointed as the new director of the Department of Communications (J-KOM) Sarawak.

“Not true. JKOM has informed me that Ahmad Nazib is not JKOM Sarawak director,” he told The Borneo Post when asked to confirm the appointment of Ahmad Nazib as the new JKOM Sarawak director.

Fahmi said he was made to understand that the position will be filled by a candidate proposed by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I am also made to understand that YAB Premier has proposed a name for the post, which will be used,” he said.

Speculation of Ahmad Nazib’s appointment as the new director of JKOM Sarawak came following Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chief Roland Engan Facebook post on Friday.

In his Facebook post, Roland congratulated Ahmad Nazib for being appointed as JKOM Sarawak director.