Fire severely damages two apartment units in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (April 9): Two apartment units at I-Mas Village in Kota Samarahan were severely damaged in a fire around 5.30pm yesterday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), no injuries were reported as the resident of the first apartment unit managed to escaped to safety, while the other unit was vacant.

At the scene were firefighters from the Kota Samarahan fire station who started their offensive work by using three water nozzles to contain the fire from spreading.

After fully extinguishing and ensuring that the fire would not reignite, the firefighters wrapped up the operation at 8.25pm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.