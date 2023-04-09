Foreign man arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death in Kepayan

KOTA KINABALU (April 9): A foreign man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death at a vegetable stall along Jalan Pahlawan, Kepayan around 1.30pm yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu district police acting chief Supt Kalsom Idris said the suspect was arrested by a team from the district’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) around 8.30pm on the same day.

“Police managed to solve this case in less than 24 hours and the motive behind the incident is believed to be jealousy.

“A knife was also confiscated at the scene of the incident which is believed to be the suspect’s murder weapon,” he added.

According to Kalsom, preliminary investigation found that the victim was helping her sister to sell vegetables when the incident occurred.

“The suspect had approached the victim and stabbed her several times in the back before running away.

“The victim was then taken to the hospital by an ambulance but was pronounced dead at 2.21pm,” he said.

He added that the foreign suspect was remanded for further investigation.

The case is being investigated according to Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.