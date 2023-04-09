Foreigner held after stabbing wife to death

KOTA KINABALU (April 9): A foreign man stabbed his wife to death in an alleged fit of jealousy at a vegetable stall along Jalan Pahlawan, Kepayan on Saturday.

In the 1.30pm incident, the victim working as a 38-year-old food shop assistant was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 but succumbed to serious injuries.

It is understood that members of the public had witnessed the incident and reported the matter to police.

Kota Kinabalu District Acting Police Chief Superintendent Kalsom Idris said preliminary investigation found that the victim was helping her sister sell vegetables when the incident occurred.

“The suspect had approached the victim and stabbed her several times in the back before running away.

“The victim was then taken to the hospital in an ambulance but was pronounced dead at 2.21pm,” he said when contacted on Sunday.

Kalsom said a police team from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters acting on information managed to arrest the suspect along Jalan Kepayan around 8.30pm on Saturday.

“Police managed to solve this case in less than 24 hours and the motive behind the incident is believed to be jealousy.

“A knife was also confiscafed at the scene of the incident which is believed to be the murder weapon,” he said.

He added that the foreign suspect was remanded for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.