Govt to form team for talks on funding for Opposition MPs, says DPM

KUCHING (April 9): The federal government will form a team to represent the government in talks with Perikatan Nasional (PN) with regard to the proposal on allocations for the MPs in the Opposition.

In stating this, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said he had asked Kota Bharu MP Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan to draft the proposal so that negotiations could be held in the near future.

Fadillah also said the process would be similar to the previous bipartisan pact between the ruling government and the Opposition bloc that was formed under a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Should the negotiation progress well, a new bipartisan cooperation would be formed.

“The meeting with Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan was a preliminary meeting, so during that meeting, what I said was for them to make an official proposal, a black and white, for us.

“Once we receive the proposal, we would form a team from the government side to hold negotiations with them (PN). And then, we’ll see what the scopes are where we can cooperate within the framework of bipartisan pact between the government and the Opposition.

“It’s just like what happened in the previous government where there was an MoU, including terms and conditions and so on,” he told reporters when met at a ‘bubur lambuk’ distribution programme at Jalan Satok here today.

Fadillah, who is Petra Jaya MP, was responding to a question about his recent meeting with Takiyuddin regarding equal allocation for MPs in the Opposition.

Asked about any specific timeframe, Fadillah who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) parliamentary whip, said the government was open for discussions with the Opposition as long as the latter had prepared the proposal.

That said, he said there was no agreement reached during the meeting with Takiyuddin.

“No, no (there is no deadline). Once we receive it (the proposal), we will form a team from the government side to evaluate the offer.

“If we agree, we will accept. If we don’t, we will negotiate – we have not made any decision yet.

“Like I said just now, we only discussed the framework on ways to materialise it. What they need to do, is to officially write a proposal about their offer and what type of cooperation that they want,” he added.

Last Thursday, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said PN had selected three representatives to discuss with Fadillah regarding the funding for Opposition MPs.

The three are Parliament’s Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Takiyuddin who is also PAS secretary-general, and Putrajaya MP Radzi Jidin.

The move to hold negotiations with Fadillah regarding the matter came following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement, also made last Tuesday, about him agreeing that all MPs should receive equal funding, regardless of their political allegiance.

