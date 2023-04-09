Harimau Malaya-Blue Samurai friendly in September off

KUALA LUMPUR (April 9): Malaysian fans’ hopes of watching the Harimau Malaya clash with Japan in the FIFA international macthes window in September will not materialise following the top Asian team having other commitments.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, however, said three other countries were interested in playing against the national team coached by Kim Pan Gon during that period, namely Taiwan, China and Kuwait.

According to him, Malaysia still have a chance to meet the Blue Samurai if they are drawn together in the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifying round starting this November, apart from when the Harimau Malaya are in the final preparations before facing the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar in January 2024.

“We should have met Japan but they have (other) commitments and we already have other opponents, maybe later we will meet (Japan). Pan Gon will look into that opportunity after November.

“After November, we will have to play against bigger teams but there is a possibility of clashing at the World Cup 2026 / Asia Cup 2027 Qualifiers, Japan and South Korea… or maybe December before going to Doha,” he said when met recently.

At the same time, due to the location factor, Hamidin personally feels that Taiwan and China are ideal opponents for the national team who plan to play abroad in September, but he said Pan Gon will first make a choice.

Previously, Hamidin had said FAM were waiting for an answer regarding the planning of a friendly match between Malaysia and Japan during the FIFA international matches window in September.

The last time Malaysia faced Japan, who are also a four-time Asian Cup champions, in a friendly match was in the 2004 Kirin Challenge Cup which saw the national team lose 0-4.

Meanwhile, Hamidin said the national team plan to leave for Doha 10 days earlier before the 2023 Asian Cup, whlch will be held from Jan 12 to Feb 10, to make final preparations.

Malaysia made history by qualifying for the Asian Cup on merit after 42 years in June last year.

The last time Malaysia played in the Asian Cup was in the 2007 edition when the country was co-host, but over four decades failed to qualify on merit since the 1980 edition in Kuwait. – Bernama