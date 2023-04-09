International Bornean Frog Race returns June 17 at Sama Jaya Nature Reserve

KUCHING (April 9): Nature enthusiasts are invited to join the 10th International Bornean Frog Race and Night Photography Competition at Sama Jaya Nature Reserve here this June 17.

The Frog Race is an annual event organised by the Institute of Biodiversity and Environmental Conservation at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) since 2012.

The one-of-a kind event highlights the incredible abilities of the amphibians, and is supported by Sarawak Forestry Corporation.

More details about the event, including its registration date, are expected to be announced soon.

To keep abreast with the latest information, follow https://www.facebook.com/unimasibec.