JPJ DG: 2.97 mln users download, register MyJPJ

KOTA BHARU (April 9): A total of 2.971 million vehicle owners have downloaded and registered through the MyJPJ application since it was introduced on Feb 10, says Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim.

He said JPJ’s effort in promoting the application among vehicle owners to facilitate their affairs was going well.

“Right now we want the public to familiarise themselves with MyJPJ digital and by the middle of this year the application will be upgraded to show and renew their licence,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after the breaking of the fast event with 40 orphans and asnaf (eligible to receive zakat), which was also attended by the Kelantan JPJ director Mohd Misuari Abdullah, here last night.

“We will use the Smart Management Enforcement Device (SMED) for those who have issues with internet coverage or don’t own a telephone.

“For drivers who have problems displaying their driving licence and digital road tax, we will use the SMED by registering their identity (ID) to access licences and road tax digitally,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zailani said the leave for its enforcement personnel would be frozen to carry out monitoring duties to be conducted before, during and after Hari Raya Aidilfitri to ensure road users abide by the rules to prevent accidents.

He advised road users to plan their trip, especially those returning to Kelantan where congestion is expected to occur in Gua Musang due to a road closure to make way for construction works for the Lingkaran Tengah Utama Expressway. – Bernama