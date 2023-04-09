Kapit District Council to welcome new councillors

KAPIT (April 9): The Kapit District Council (KDC) will be holding the swearing-in ceremony on April 10 to welcome its new councillors.

To be led by the ‘walikota’ (council chairman) Lating Minggang, the oath-taking session is set to commence at 9am, taking place at the conference room on the third floor of the KDC building at Jalan Kubu Lama here.

Deputy Minister I of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil will officiate at the event, where Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyat will also be attending.

KDC’s deputy walikota is Watson Awan Jalai, while the councillors are Martin Bilun, Mohamad Ilahi Junaidi, Jadam Iba, Kambira Anyan, Fatimah Ilam Abdullah, Jimat Jarit, TR Thomas Lagan Busang, John Lang, George Usat, Kiprawi Mohamad Mokhtar, Jamu Ajok, Lawing Luat, David Wong, Sibat Nyantau, Tommy Wong, Francis Wong, Cody Ma, Onyo Leju, Rudy Diniesca Levoh, Ballin Jampong, Anyi Kumbong, Liew Hui Hua, Labang Jaon, Aman Yakow, Mathew Ngo Awing, Willy Batang, Mewa Agoi, Madu Lanting, Raymond Ako Vincent, and Imong Meringgang.