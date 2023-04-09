Lee: Face-to-face interaction still important in today’s digital era

MIRI (April 9): Face-to-face social interaction is essential in building youths with healthy minds.

In stating this, Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said although communications can be done virtually, face-to-face communication skills are still important even in today’s modern digital era.

“I have received many complaints from parents who are concerned to see that their children prefer to spend their free time playing computer games and mobile phones.

“It is not wrong to surf the Internet or play computer games, but they (youths) must also have other involvements for a balanced development and a healthy mind,” he said in his speech for the opening of a youth archery competition at Miri Archery Field yesterday.

The event was organised and run by the Senadin branch of Sarawak United People Party (SUPP).

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, further encouraged the youths to go for more outdoor activities, apart from those that would require them to communicate more with people from the local community.

“To build good interpersonal skills, the youths should participate in more healthy activities such as doing charity work or being involved in a charity project, holding discussions and sharing-sessions, and more.”

On the archery competition, the minister commended SUPP Senadin, especially its Youth section, for holding a very good event meant for the local youths.

Apart from officiating at the opening ceremony, Lee also declared the branch’s Newbees wing, meant for members aged between 18 and 28 years old.