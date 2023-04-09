Lee: Sarawak appeals to federal Transport Ministry to up lorry permissible laden weight to 44 tonnes

MIRI (April 9): State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has disclosed that his ministry has on behalf of the state lorry operators, made an appeal to the federal Transport Ministry to increase the permissible laden weight (BDM) of lorries from 38 tonnes to 44 tonnes.

Following that, Lee hoped that the federal Transport Ministry could consider the request by the lorry operators in the state.

“Earlier, (the federal) MOT had gathered all relevant agencies for a lab discussion on this matter. We had also made a recommendation (on this matter) to Public Works Department (JKR) and submitted to Deputy Premier Douglas Uggah Embas who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development.

“Pertaining to road condition in Sarawak, the weight restriction will be determined whether to follow that of the West Malaysia’s BDM guidelines,” said Lee during his address at the Miri Lorry Owners’ Association’s installation cum annual dinner at a local restaurant here yesterday.

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, was responding to a request made by Federation of Sarawak Lorry Association president Lim Kah Kiong, who hoped that the state government could assist in the lorry owners’ request to increase the BDM of lorries.

Lim said the lorry operators have been facing challenges and issues with the enforcement officers due to the weight restriction.

“The weight restriction is affecting the income and livelihood lorry operators. It has to be amended so that we can survive amid this economy recovery,” he added.

Lee acknowledged that the roads in Sarawak have yet to be upgraded to support lorries and trailer with tonnage more than 38 tonnes.

“(However,) Understanding that the lorry operators are important in contributing to the state’s economic development, as they transport various items including construction materials, so the state Transport Ministry will do our best to mediate the issue so that there can be a proper solution,” said Lee.

Also present were Pujut assemblyman and Mayor Adam Yii; Councillor Chia Kah Leong who represented Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting; Miri Lorry Owners’ Association chairman Liong Eng Kon; and Malaysia Tipper Lorry Operators’ Association Michael Loo Leep Chye.