Ministry awaits police probe on childcare centre neglect allegation, says Nancy

KUCHING (April 9): The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is waiting for police to complete their investigation into a woman’s allegation that her baby girl was hurt due to neglect at a child care centre (taska) recently.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said she had been informed that a suspect has also been detained to assist in investigations of the case and would await further action from the police.

“It (centre) is registered. That’s why we could take swift action (against the child care centre),” she said at a press conference after attending the ministry’s Kasih Ramadan programme here today.

She was commenting on the woman’s claim, which went viral on social media, alleging that the centre had neglected her one-month-old baby by leaving the girl unsupervised in an isolated room, and who had bite marks caused by other children.

KPWKM was reported to have issued a notice of warning yesterday and ordered the centre to be temporarily closed.

Nancy said her ministry takes responsibility to ensure that registered child care centre operators comply with the conditions as stipulated under the Child Care Centre Act 1984 (Act 308) to deal with any cases that occur at the premises.

“In fact, we have already established guidelines for the staff and we are reinforcing the conditions to be followed by them (child care centre operators). From time to time, we will see what else needs to be improved in the situation at the centre,” she said. — Bernama