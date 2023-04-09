MP calls upon state govt to address gas cylinders’ shortage in Sarawak

SIBU (April 9): The state government needs to look into and address the shortage of gas cylinders in Sarawak.

In pointing this out, Sibu MP Oscar Ling stresses that with Sarawak having the autonomy over such matter, this issue falls right under the jurisdiction of the state government.

Describing the shortage of gas cylinders as being ‘quite serious’, he says for now, his service centre would not be rolling out any gas cylinder subsidy programme until the supply in the market has normalised.

“Many people have been asking if we’re going to run the gas cylinder subsidy programme, and because of the shortage at the moment, we cannot continue this programme; we have to wait for the supply to normalise.

“We are considering doing it on alternate months, once the supply has normalised. Specifically, it’s one month for gas cylinders (under the subsidy programme), and one month for food subsidy programme – depending on the situation.

“The gas cylinders’ supply – its regulation is under the state government. The shortage of gas cylinders (in Sarawak) is quite serious,” the parliamentarian told reporters when met during his service centre’s food subsidy programme held at the MDS Mart, Jalan Kampung Hilir here yesterday.

He said he had highlighted this matter to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), and was then told that the ministry would need to call upon the state government agencies to come together, in view of the matter being under the state government’s jurisdiction.

On yesterday’s programme, Ling said it meant to alleviate the burden off the needy households in villages under his constituency, especially with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration coming.

It is stated that the food subsidy programme comprises a package of essential daily food items that goes for a discounted price of RM35, instead of RM50.80.

“Today, we have prepared 700 sets, originally priced at RM50.80; then, we give subsidy so that they would only need to pay for RM35 per package.

“On top of this, a RM5 petrol voucher is also given to each of those who purchase this special pack of subsidised food items,” said the MP.