Murum rep reaches out to fire victims in Sungai Asap

KAPIT (April 9): Two families, whose houses at Uma Kulit in Sungai Asap were struck by fire recently, have received cash assistance from Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon.

Quick action by neighbours and members of the Sungai Asap Volunteer Firefighting Squad managed to prevent the flames from destroying their units.

“The cash assistance is for the families to buy items and materials for repair works on their houses.

“I would also like to advise the people of Sungai Asap and Sungai Koyan to always be careful when it comes to fire risks.

“If you’re cooking something, even if it’s just boiling water, make sure to always keep an eye on it. Do not leave the kitchen unattended,” said Chukpai in a brief remark, prior to presenting the cash aid to the families.