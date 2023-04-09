Over 70 RRSS Leo members participate in leadership training

MIRI (April 9): More than 70 members of Leo Club of Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) participated in the Leo Leadership Training held at the school yesterday.

The one-day training was a fruitful one as it provided the Leo members with the opportunity to learn about time management, facilitating meetings; discussions and presentations, among others.

Lions Club 308-A2 district governor Kapitan Connie Loh who officiated the event, praised the participants’ enthusiasm and active participation during the event and hoped the passion would persist.

“Creating a leadership development scheme for youths is like investing in the future because it offers them the opportunity to develop the skills they need to move up in their careers and all areas of their life.

“To enable youth mobilise their strengths, leadership training can help youths to manage their time, work in team, set goals, and facilitate meetings; all these are positive life skills that they will carry into adulthood,” said Loh.

Thanking the Lions Club and Leo members for organising the leadership training, Loh hoped that all participants could benefit and pick up new knowledge, experience and leadership skills from the event.