Padum assists Rumah Peter Iggoh Minggat fire victims

KUCHING (April 9): Persatuan Alumni Dayak Universiti Malaya (Padum) has taken an initiative to assist the Rumah Peter Iggoh Minggat fire victims who are currently seeking shelter at the Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa community hall in Skrang.

Padum president Cooplay Nyipa, secretary Candida Entri, treasurer Liza Jimmy and member Usik Marin went to the ground to hand over necessity goods to the residents of the longhouse yesterday.

Present to receive the donated items was the longhouse chief Tuai Rumah Peter Inggoh.

“Padum representatives visited the temporary shelter of the fire victims at the community hall last Saturday (yesterday) to hand over donations which we think are necessary for them at the moment,” said Candida in a press statement today.

The 33-door longhouse was razed by fire on March 31. Following the incident, most of the longhouse folk were moved to the community hall.

Meanwhile, Padum, which was set up in 2013, has held activities focusing mainly on the needs of Dayak students living in the urban and rural areas.

Candida urged Universiti Malaya’s Dayak graduates to get themselves registered with Padum by firstly contacting her at email address padumofc@gmail.com.