Puspakom offering free vehicle inspection in conjunction with Hari Raya

SHAH ALAM (April 9): The Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) is organising a voluntary vehicle inspection for free to all drivers and private vehicle owners beginning tomorrow until April 20 in a move to ensure safe driving during Aidilfitri.

Its chief executive officer, Mohammed Shukor Ismail vehicle owners who wish to have their vehicle checked for free can just walk in at any Puspakom branch nationwide (except for its Shah Alam, Selangor; Taman Bukit Maluri, Kuala Lumpur and Pasir Gudang, Johor branches) from 8 am to 5 pm.

He said its Mobile Inspection Unit is also offering free inspections at several selected locations listed on Puspakom’s website at www.puspakom.com.my or Puspokom Sdn Bhd Facebook.

The voluntary vehicle inspection will focus on safety aspects with regards to brakes, side slips, tires, suspensions, emission, lights, bottom and top of the vehicle as well as tinted windscreen.

“The free inspection drive is aimed at getting vehicle owners to be more aware of the condition of their vehicles through inspections using computerised equipment and with the information gained they could then send their vehicle for proper maintenance service,” he said in a statement today. – Bernama